Commvault Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.35. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,278. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $60.35.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

