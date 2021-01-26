Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.88 ($48.09).

Shares of EPA:SGO opened at €42.03 ($49.45) on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

