Comparing BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 18.23% 7.73% 0.86% California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BOK Financial and California International Bank, N.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14 California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given BOK Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOK Financial and California International Bank, N.A.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 2.48 $500.76 million $7.16 10.99 California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Summary

BOK Financial beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

California International Bank, N.A. Company Profile

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.