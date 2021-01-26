Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.89. 2,255,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,397,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Conduent by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Conduent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,003,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

