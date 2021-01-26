Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,763 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. FirstService comprises approximately 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.80% of FirstService worth $167,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 132.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 260,021 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.2% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,027,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 93.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $138.65. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $145.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

