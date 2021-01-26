Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,389 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.73% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $191,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after buying an additional 255,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,125,000 after acquiring an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

