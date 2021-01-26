Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,015 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.06% of RBC Bearings worth $137,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $183.23. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,749. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

