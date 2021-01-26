Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8,907 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.78% of John Bean Technologies worth $100,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,474. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.