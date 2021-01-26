Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $62.84 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,102 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of WD-40 worth $62,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 69.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,551. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

