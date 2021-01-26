Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $428.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,544. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

