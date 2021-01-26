Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after buying an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after buying an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

