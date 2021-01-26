Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.93% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

