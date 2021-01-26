Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,335 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Avanos Medical worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,308,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,335,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

AVNS stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.