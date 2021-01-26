Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,214 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Solar Capital worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 123,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Solar Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.