Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,828 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 43.02% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IBTG opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

