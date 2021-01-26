Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 5.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3,238.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter.

IBMO stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

