Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Donaldson worth $25,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Donaldson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

DCI opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.