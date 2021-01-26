Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $12.60 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

