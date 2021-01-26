Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.83 Million

Analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $67.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.19 million and the highest is $70.46 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $85.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $276.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.92 million to $279.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $266.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.16 million to $266.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

In other news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

