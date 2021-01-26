Contentos (COS) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.96 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Contentos has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00071063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.93 or 0.00849363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.04 or 0.04461997 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017409 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,968,486 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

