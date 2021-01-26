Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as €118.45 ($139.35) and last traded at €118.55 ($139.47). 438,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($143.06).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.10.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CON.F) (FRA:CON)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

