Contrasting Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 7.47, suggesting that its share price is 647% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -345.40% -97.13% Daré Bioscience N/A -3,539.84% -269.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $32.42 million 4.69 -$40.45 million ($15.27) -2.27 Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$14.26 million ($0.97) -2.78

Daré Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics. Daré Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptevo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Daré Bioscience 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential downside of 46.70%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 100.62%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Daré Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and high-grade myelodysplastic syndrome. The company's preclinical candidates include ALG.APV-527, a bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB x 5T4; APVO603, a dual agonist bispecific antibody to target 4-1BB and OX40; and other pre-clinical development stage therapeutics focused on immuno-oncology. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder. The company's Phase 1-ready products are DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone replacement therapy; DARE-VVA1, a vaginally delivered formulation of tamoxifen to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in patients with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth and for fertility support in an in vitro fertilization treatment plan. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women; ORB-204 and ORB-214 that are formulations of injectable etonogestrel for contraception; and a microchip-based implantable drug delivery system to provide contraception. The company has license agreement with ADVA-Tec, Inc. to develop and commercialize Ovaprene for human contraceptive use; and license and collaboration agreement with Strategic Science & Technologies-D, LLC and Strategic Science & Technologies, LLC to develop and commercialize indications for women related to female sexual dysfunction and/or female reproductive health. DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

