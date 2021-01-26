Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 7,453,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,557,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $165.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.