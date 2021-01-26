Cordasco Financial Network Buys 98 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average of $297.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

