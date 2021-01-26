Cordasco Financial Network Sells 1,013 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 590,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

