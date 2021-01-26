Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in General Motors were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

