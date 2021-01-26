Cordasco Financial Network Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 49,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3,678.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

