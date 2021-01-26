Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 5.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $360.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,632. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

