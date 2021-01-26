Counos Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 91.8% against the dollar. Counos Coin has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin token can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00008115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 tokens. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counos Coin is https://reddit.com/