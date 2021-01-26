County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.42 Million

Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report $12.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.23 million. County Bancorp posted sales of $11.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.54 million to $48.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.02 million, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

ICBK opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

In other County Bancorp news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at $592,698.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

