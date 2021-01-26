Craig Hallum Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $78.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,679,378 shares of company stock valued at $284,719,242. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.