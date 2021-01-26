Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

