Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CR opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

