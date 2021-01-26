Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CR opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

