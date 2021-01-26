Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€14.20” Price Target for ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI)

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €14.20 ($16.71) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.35 ($16.88).

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) stock opened at €12.93 ($15.21) on Tuesday. ENGIE SA has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.88 and a 200-day moving average of €11.90.

ENGIE SA (ENGI.PA) Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

