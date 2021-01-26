Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CRST stock traded up GBX 4.81 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 311.01 ($4.06). 981,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 248.57. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 159.85 ($2.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of £799.06 million and a P/E ratio of -79.75.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (CRST.L) Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

