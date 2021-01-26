CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

CRH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 319,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,538. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CRH by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

