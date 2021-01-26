Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN remained flat at $C$14.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 119,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.86. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

