Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CRR.UN remained flat at $C$14.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,776. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

