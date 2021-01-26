Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,833 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 88.7% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 845,683 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 331,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 276.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 224,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at about $2,571,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE AGO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.