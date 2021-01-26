Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,163. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

WTS stock opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

