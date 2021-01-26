Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $310,000 in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

