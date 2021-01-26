Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after buying an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $341,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,367,474. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $132.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.