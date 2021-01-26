Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

