Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,615,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after buying an additional 1,461,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 1,056,810 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

