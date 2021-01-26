Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

