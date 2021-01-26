Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,920 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $464,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

