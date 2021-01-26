Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,380 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

