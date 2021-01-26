Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,840 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 279,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 181,653 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 368,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

TDS stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.