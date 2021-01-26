Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $283,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

